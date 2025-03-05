Shreeja Chaturvedi reveals about her Forgive and Forget: A Trial Run, ahead of its Bengaluru showing

Known for her stint on Comicstaan in 2019, comedian Shreeja Chaturvedi has made quite a name for herself in India and beyond, and is set to bring her latest routine, Forgive and Forget: A Trial Run, to Bengaluru. “I’m not necessarily using it to channel any deep or sad emotion, but I’m definitely using it to channel my anger or my disapproval,” she comments about the show. Set to happen at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road, on March 8, it will feature her characteristic deadpan humour on her life and its incidentals.

This time, however, as hinted by the title, the focus is a little different, with her humorously turning her attention to her qualms with the men in her life. “There are a lot of bits about my equation with men, or rather, my complaints with them. It starts with how I’m waiting for the perfect apology from everyone in my life and turns into an hour of not only that, but also about my relationship with fear,” she explains, adding, “It was a lot of raw thoughts and now slowly, I’m able to get laughs out of my anger.”