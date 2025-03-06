AI deployed to track cargo, individuals at India's largest domestic cargo terminal at Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a move that is revolutionising how cargo or individuals are kept track of, the newly opened domestic cargo terminal at Bengaluru airport has adopted Artificial Intelligence to monitor cargo. A total of 170 hi-definition CCTV cameras capture all activities within its premises, and they are monitored 24x7 in a separate room.

During a recent media visit to the terminal, Anil Kumar, CEO of Menzies Aviation Private Limited, told TNIE, "Cargo items are vulnerable and some are of very high value. To ensure they are completely safe, they are continuously monitored. We have incorporated AI technology which easily facilitates tracking every piece of item."

The cameras are extremely useful for surveillance purposes, he said. “They can turn 180 degrees. They have a back-up of one month. The beauty of t is that within 40 seconds, it can help us track any missing item, which is very useful for investigation purposes,” the CEO said.