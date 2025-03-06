Bengalureans share their hopes from the upcoming State budget, with concerns over price hikes, public transport, and more

As Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present the state budget on March 7, there is a lot at stake for the citizens in Bengaluru. While the looming months of heat and rain are set to push the limits of an already struggling infrastructure to the edge, price hikes will remain a key concern. Residents of the city open up about their expectations from the budget, and the apprehensions they would like allayed.
Every year a budget gets presented, the opposition taunts it, reams are published for and against it, economists debate welfare. The average pedestrian blinded by dust continues to plunge into open drains, scooter riders slip into potholes, fall and get run over, and a wretched few are swept away every monsoon. What good are these annual nonsense-number-fests if they cannot allocate some funds, or at least some care, to a state’s drains, pavements and roads?
Subsidies for students who use public transport, including metro and buses could be improved. Get more funds allocated to student counselling centres and mental health initiatives on campuses. Investment in skill-development programmes, internships, and apprenticeships should be enacted, as these are hard to come by for some courses.
There should be more investment in improving roads near the signals. The govt needs to repair the potholes, and invest in public transportation systems. The budget could support women-focused entrepreneurship programmes that offer mentorship, networking opportunities, and seed funding for women-led businesses.
There have already been multiple price hikes recently, so hopefully, there won’t be any new hikes. The government should prioritise public transport, operating it as a service rather than a profit-driven entity. Additionally, stronger focus should be on infrastructural development extending into smaller cities and towns.
I hope Karnataka’s 2025-26 budget focuses on better roads, improved public transport, and more funds for social welfare. I expect smart investments in healthcare, education, and job opportunities to support growth and improve life for everyone in the state.
(With inputs from Aakansha Munshi)