Bengaluru is Blushing!

As summer looms in Bengaluru, one can’t help but notice the blushing beauty of the Garden City, peppered with pink blossoms. Adorning the city streets and parks, they have probably made every Bengalurean stop and take a picture. These tall and bold pink trumpet trees (scientifically known as Tabebuia rosea) with delicate trumpet-like flowers have always signalled the arrival of summer. But, how has the tree become a charming signature of the city?

Interestingly, the trees are not native to Bengaluru, but Central and South America. “It was introduced into the city by British horticulturists in the 19th century after independence. Bengaluru continued to develop as a garden city, and the municipal departments continued to grow them due to their aesthetic nature and unique flowers,” says

city-based botany graduate, Sirivanth S. Blended into the city’s charm, the unique features of these plants abound. “They have a unique method of producing seeds which have flaky coats, which helps them to travel far distances. Another feature of these trees is that they are drought resistant, can grow in dry soil conditions, and are tolerant to pollution,” he explains.

Majorly suited to subtropical conditions, their flowering periods may differ between January and April, when the leaves are shed and the flowers become clearly visible. As ecologist MB Krishna notes, “These flowers are adapted for larger animal pollination, like birds, and they flower in profusion to attract attention.” These trees also have medicinal properties, and are used in their native homes for that. “Extracts of their bark have anti-cancer properties and can be used as anti-parasitics,” Krishna adds.

The seeds of the tree have a wing-like appearance, and children often throw them in the air, watching them twirl as they fall. Another element that makes it close to the city’s young hearts is its similarity with Japan’s cherry blossoms. “This tree is associated with love, as many couples visit areas where it blooms, because it resembles the cherry blossoms of Japan,” says Joshua Anthony, a botany graduate. Framed in elegance, one can witness this beauty in areas like Cubbon Park,Benniganahalli Lake, Jayanagar, Nagarbhavi, Kamakshipalya, Byadarahalli and AECS Layout.