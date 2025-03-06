Collins Aerospace opens new USD 25 million test lab in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: US-headquartered Collins Aerospace opened a new Engineering Development and Test Center (EDTC) at its North Gate campus here on Wednesday.

Set up at an investment of $25 million, the EDTC streamlines product development, testing and certification of Collins' components locally, bringing aerospace technologies to market faster.

The state-of-the-art lab includes comprehensive testing equipment to ensure the company's aerospace systems meet the highest global safety and performance standards.

The tests simulate harsh aircraft operating conditions and address potential issues, including extreme temperatures, high altitudes, vibrations, and electromagnetic interference.

By conducting these tests locally, Collins can swiftly identify adjustments earlier in the development process, improving product design, while reducing time and cost.

Highlighting the safety standards that the new lab is eyeing, Collins Aerospace Vice-President (Global Engineering & Technology Centers) Savyasachi Srinivas said, "Aerospace is a highly-regulated space. We don't put anything on a plane without it being tested, qualified, and certified by authorities like the FAA and DGCA. Hence, while we bring technology into the system, we are responsible and ethical in doing so, ensuring that our

customers, airlines and passengers feel confident and safe."