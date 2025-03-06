Groom, parents booked for dowry demand after fleeing wedding venue in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against a 28-year-old groom and his parents after they left the wedding venue on the night before the ceremony. The groom’s parents reportedly demanded a dowry just before the marriage and after the bride’s father refused, they left.

The wedding was slated to be held at a club in Gandhinagar on Sunday and the engagement was held at the same club on July 13, 2024.

The bride’s 61-year-old father, who resides near Yelahanka, filed a complaint on Saturday with the Upparpet police, who registered a case of cheating. Both the groom and the bride have known each other since their school days. The groom’s family resides near Anekal.

The complainant’s eldest daughter, who works in Europe, was to get married to her boyfriend, who also works there. The complainant had booked the venue for three days from February 28.

“The sangeet programme was on February 28 as per north Indian tradition and on March 1, the haldi and mehendi programmes were organised. After the completion of the programmes, the groom’s parents allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh, 500 grams of gold ornaments and a Benz car as a dowry. The complainant, who had already spent Rs 25 lakh for the wedding, refused to accept their demand,” according to the complaint.

Around 1 am on Sunday, the groom and his parents left the wedding venue without informing the bride’s father. When he called the groom’s parents, they refused to go ahead with the wedding unless the dowry demands were met.

“The accused are yet to be arrested. A case of cheating has been registered against the groom and his parents,” an officer said.