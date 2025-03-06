IPS Roopa dismisses DIG Varthika Katiyar’s allegations as baseless; cites lack of evidence

BENGALURU: IPS officer D Roopa has hit back at allegations made by DIG Varthika Katiyar, who was until recently her subordinate, declaring them “baseless” and unsupported by evidence.

In a written complaint to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Roopa offered her clarifications on the allegations regarding the missing files, CCTV footage and internal misconduct. The officer asserted that there are no official statements from constables to support the accusations, and no proof has surfaced of “so-called pictures” taken of crucial files.

Roopa pointed out that the department premises are monitored by at least five CCTV cameras, yet no footage was attached to substantiate the claims. The police department operates under a strict hierarchical and disciplined structure, where bypassing authority constitutes insubordination — a grave offense demanding disciplinary action, she said in the complaint.

Katiyar, according to Roopa, has a history of making “false allegations”. She recalled a 2010 incident wherein Katiyar, then a probationary officer at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, had lodged a sexual harassment complaint against Assistant Director Vipul Kumar (IPS-Karnataka cadre).

Roopa also referenced a Karnataka High Court ruling (Petition No. 26150/2022), which dismissed similar claims made by Katiyar against her husband.