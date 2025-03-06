Karnataka archaeology, tourism projects lag despite budget push

BENGALURU: Protection of historically important locations and promoting them as tourist destinations was the focus this year for the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage. Officials have been busy documenting antique sites and locations.

In keeping with the 2024-25 budget announcement, they have completed documenting 530 protected monuments using 3D laser scanning technology, and creating a walkthrough 3D virtual tour at chosen archaeological sites.

Remodelling and reviving heritage museums in the state was also initiated this year. While Mysuru museum was inaugurated, work is going on at Venkatappa Art Gallery, in Madikeri, Mangaluru and Kalaburagi museums.

A project has been drawn up to conserve 25 monuments spread across 150 acres in Chittapura taluk of Kalaburgi district. “A letter was written to the Archaeological Survey of India to take up exploration and excavation works. The letter includes a request to set up a research centre at the site,” said an official.

Though the budget listed the protection and revival of the ancient water supply system popularly known as ‘Karez’ in Bidar and Vijayapura districts, Tourism Minister HK Patil had to remind officials to speed up and complete work during the recent Karnataka International Travel Expo (KITE). The minister also directed officials to document progress and list it in the 3D virtual tour series, terming it as a pride of Karnataka.

According to experts, the departments of tourism and state archaeology should now shift focus from Hampi to other lesser known, yet unique, heritage places. “Hampi has been overly focused and emphasized. It is an important landmark of the state.

The budget should emphasize and list other places to promote tourism, for this infrastructure facilities need to be enhanced at a rapid pace. Merely listing them in the budget is not sufficient. Though improving Anjanadri hills with a budget allocation of Rs 100 crore has started, it is not going at the expected pace. Government agencies seem to drag their feet and lack coordination,” said experts.