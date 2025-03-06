Karnataka archaeology, tourism projects lag despite budget push

BENGALURU: Protection of historically important locations and promoting them as tourist destinations was the focus this year for the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage. Officials have been busy documenting antique sites and locations.
In keeping with the 2024-25 budget announcement, they have completed documenting 530 protected monuments using 3D laser scanning technology, and creating a walkthrough 3D virtual tour at chosen archaeological sites.
Remodelling and reviving heritage museums in the state was also initiated this year. While Mysuru museum was inaugurated, work is going on at Venkatappa Art Gallery, in Madikeri, Mangaluru and Kalaburagi museums.
A project has been drawn up to conserve 25 monuments spread across 150 acres in Chittapura taluk of Kalaburgi district. “A letter was written to the Archaeological Survey of India to take up exploration and excavation works. The letter includes a request to set up a research centre at the site,” said an official.
Though the budget listed the protection and revival of the ancient water supply system popularly known as ‘Karez’ in Bidar and Vijayapura districts, Tourism Minister HK Patil had to remind officials to speed up and complete work during the recent Karnataka International Travel Expo (KITE). The minister also directed officials to document progress and list it in the 3D virtual tour series, terming it as a pride of Karnataka.
According to experts, the departments of tourism and state archaeology should now shift focus from Hampi to other lesser known, yet unique, heritage places. “Hampi has been overly focused and emphasized. It is an important landmark of the state.
The budget should emphasize and list other places to promote tourism, for this infrastructure facilities need to be enhanced at a rapid pace. Merely listing them in the budget is not sufficient. Though improving Anjanadri hills with a budget allocation of Rs 100 crore has started, it is not going at the expected pace. Government agencies seem to drag their feet and lack coordination,” said experts.
The budget had also listed cable car and ropeway facilities at ten major tourist spots. But this saw little progress, due to rising criticism from environmental and conservation groups. Tourism officials stated that studies were under way to identify the best locations for the project to ensure there are no issues.
“We are taking cautious steps, especially after facing criticism for the Roerich project. The project was also listed by the Union government. An eco-tourism project proposal was submitted but is facing criticism as it is a part of the elephant corridor and is a forest patch,” the tourism official said.
The budget also listed creation of adventure water sports tourism facilities to strengthen coastal tourism. The department entrusted work to the respective DCs to prepare reports, but work continues to move at a lethargic pace, and neighbouring Goa and Kerala continue to gain from it.
Despite the release of the revised tourism policy 2024-29, improving infrastructure facilities to draw tourists and investments is yet to gain momentum. If experts and some officials are to be believed, many plans are on paper and the government is using the long gestation period as a guise to cover their folly.