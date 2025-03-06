Karnataka private transport body urges government to ban bike taxis, cut road tax, regulate aggregators

The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations urged the state government to fulfil four of their key demands in the ongoing budget session.

Their four key demands include issuing an ordinance to ban bike taxis, reducing road tax for buses to prevent migration and save taxes, taking strict action against aggregator companies and implementing ‘one city, one fare’ policy, and enforcing state laws for companies providing online goods and transport services such as Porter, Uncle among others to bring them under the ambit of state laws and obtain licences from the state.

Nataraj Sharma, president of the federation, said, “Despite the withdrawal of bike taxi scheme in the state, aggregator companies are citing pending writ petition from 2016 allowing bike taxis originally confined to Bengaluru city to expand to districts across Karnataka without proper authorisation. This unauthorised expansion has created significant issues for the unemployed.”