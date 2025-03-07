Bengaluru citizens write to development officials seeking clarity on tunnel road project

BENGALURU: While Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is ambitious to get the tunnel road project rolling, a group of citizens, resident welfare organisations, citizens’ organisations in the city under the banner Bengaluru Nagarike Vedike has written a letter to Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department and BBMP Commissioner urging them for public consultation on the project.

They expressed their strong concerns that a project of this magnitude in terms of financial outlay and its proposed impact on Bengaluru has even reached the stage of a draft DPR (Detailed Project Report) without following due processes laid down in the Indian Constitution and the prevailing laws of Karnataka.

The 74th Amendment to the Constitution of India mandates that the planning process be vested in a planning authority or an MPC, they said. The Vedike in the letter dated March 5 stated that they are aware of the letter of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in which he stated that the draft DPR has been placed before the public for consultations.

The Government of Karnataka is yet to clarify precisely which body will be undertaking the role of planning for Bengaluru -- the BBMP has stepped in with a plan of this magnitude without clarifying in what capacity it is undertaking preparation of this plan, they added.