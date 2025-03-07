Bengaluru man out on bail kills self, wife points finger at cop

BENGALURU: A 49-year-old man, who had come out on bail recently, died by suicide in Kamakshipalya police station limits on Wednesday evening. The victim, identified as V Mahadevaiah, a resident of Srinivasanagar in Sunkadakatte, hanged himself at his house. He was working as a generator technician.

His wife accused police inspector Shivashankar of Rajagopalnagar police station, where a criminal case was registered against Mahadevaiah, one Anand and others of being responsible for her husband’s death. She alleged that the inspector had been harassing her husband on the pretext of inquiry and filed a complaint against him in Kamakshipalya police station. The inspector was summoned to the police commissioner’s office on Thursday afternoon to give his explanation.

A cheating case was registered against Mahadevaiah for reportedly creating fake property papers for an empty plot in Rajagopalnagar. He was accused number 3 in the case. The complaint was filed by one Shivashankar. “An FIR has been registered against two persons — Shivashankar and Anand. Since there is no evidence against the inspector, no case has been registered against him. If the inspector is found guilty, he will also be booked,” said an officer.