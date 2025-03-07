Crackdown on stunt riders, cyber crooks in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara informed the Legislative Council on Thursday that strict action is being taken against individuals involved in dangerous wheeling stunts, displaying knives, and creating law and order problems. He empahsised that those involved in such offenses are being arrested without leniency. Over the past three years, 1,342 cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of 1,046 individuals.

The minister highlighted that appropriate measures have been taken not only against those engaging in dangerous wheeling but also against individuals carrying knives and other weapons, disrupting public safety. Of the total wheeling cases registered statewide, 893 were in Bengaluru city, resulting in the arrest of 788 people, while 449 cases were registered in other parts of the state, leading to 258 arrests.

Additionally, action has been initiated against those spreading false information on social media to incite riots and disrupt public peace. Over the oast three years, 139 goons have been arrested and imprisoned under the Goonda Act.

The minister also noted that the police force’s beat system has been expanded, and Hoysala patrol duties have been strengthened. He assured that if anyone calls 112 from any place in the city, Hoysala patrol will reach the place within 9 minutes.

For enhanced public safety in Bengaluru, 7,500 CCTV cameras have been installed across 1,640 places, with AI-powered cameras deployed at key junctions. The use of advanced technology is being leveraged to apprehend criminals more effectively. Furthermore, the minister presented statistics showing a decline in murder cases across the state over the past five years.

Regarding the growing issue of cybercrime, the minister expressed concerns over the increasing number of cases not only in Bengaluru but across the state. He revealed that cybercrime is costing people crores of rupees daily, with 10,575 cybercrimes registered in 2022 and 21,984 cases by the end of 2024.