KAMS rejects proposal to relax Class 1 age limit

BENGALURU: The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has strongly opposed the government’s proposal to relax the age limit for Class 1 admissions, warning that it could lead to widespread confusion, technical challenges and legal complications.

In a letter to School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, KAMS urged the government to reconsider the move, arguing that it would disrupt an admission system that has been in place for the last three years and impact students who were readmitted to align with the existing norms.

The forum pointed out that this would also create disparities between Karnataka’s Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) and the central government’s UDISE+ database, which standardised school admission data across the country.

“Any mismatch in age criteria would lead to data inconsistencies, affecting students’ academic records and making it harder for them to transition between different education boards and states,” KAMS said. It added that every year, over two lakh students from Karnataka enrol in CBSE and ICSE schools, which follow national admission norms and a change in Karnataka’s policy would put these students at a disadvantage when migrating to other boards or states.

KAMS General Secretary D Shashi Kumar said schools across Karnataka have strictly followed the age criteria set under the Right to Education (RTE) Act and revised by the government three years ago. If the government now decides to relax the rule, it would put lakhs of students in a difficult position, as many were re-admitted to ensure compliance with the revised age limit. He questioned whether the government would offer double promotions to such students.

KAMS also raised concerns about the influence of “politically backed” schools in pushing for this relaxation. The association alleged that certain schools run by influential figures, including religious leaders and politicians, have consistently violated the existing age norms.

These schools are now pressuring parents to oppose the rule change, citing an unverified claim that five lakh students would be affected. Additionally, many students have been admitted to unregistered and unauthorised pre-primary schools, which do not follow government regulations. Despite repeated complaints, KAMS said the education department has failed to take strict action against these schools.