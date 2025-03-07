Karnataka Budget 2025: Bengaluru to get tunnel roads, double-decker flyover, infrastructure boost

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his 16th budget speech, announced a massive infrastructure push for Bengaluru, including tunnel roads, a 40.5 km double-decker flyover, lake rejuvenation, and improved drainage systems.

"The government will be the guarantor for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to undertake tunnel road works on the north-south corridor at a cost of Rs 19,000 crore and the east-west corridor at Rs 40,000 crore," Siddaramaiah stated.

To prioritise Bengaluru’s infrastructure, the annual grant has been increased from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore for this financial year. A new Special Purpose Vehicle will be set up to utilise these funds and implement key development projects. The budget allocated Rs 28,909 crore to Bengaluru across various departments.

A special scheme, the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Programme, has been introduced with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore to ensure balanced development across Karnataka, focusing on minor irrigation, roads, and urban infrastructure in all legislative assembly constituencies.