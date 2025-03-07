Lokayukta raids uncover cash in dustbin, digital transfers at Bengaluru Sub-Registrar offices

BENGALURU: Amid numerous complaints of corruption, nepotism, favouritism and maladministration, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil, along with Upa Lokayuktas Justice KN Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa conducted surprise inspections at Sub-Registrar offices across Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts on Thursday.

The raids uncovered shocking irregularities. At the Dasanapura Sub-Registrar’s office, Rs 20,000 cash, wrapped in a kerchief was found in the dustbin, while multiple suspicious transactions surfaced in the PhonePe account of a Second Division Assistant.

At the Devanahalli Sub-Registrar’s office, another Rs 20,000 was found with a Second Division Assistant, and a private individual fled the scene, abandoning a bag containing a diary listing names and corresponding payments.

Interestingly, in the Vijayanagar office, a Second Division Assistant was found transferring money via PhonePe to her husband’s account, while several documents were registered without PAN numbers. Meanwhile, at the JP Nagar Sub-Registrar’s office, a branded wristwatch was discovered inside his car, rasing further suspicions.