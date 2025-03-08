Folk in Focus

Conceived by World Design Protopolis Bengaluru, Folkluru is an initiative to cater Bengaluru as a global hub for folk arts.

“It is a yin and yang of the modern and traditional, of the ethnic and the exotic, with the smell of ethnic foods of Bengaluru being cooked and served live, and exciting conversations from stalls selling craft products that have been co-created, designed and made in Bengaluru with a bias towards the folk arts,” exclaims Ravi Jangir, vice president of Association of Designers of India, about the upcoming event happening on March 8 and 9 at the Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road.

Bengaluru is a hub for diverse cultural and linguistic variations, where many have found their home amidst their differences. “Folkluru is a celebration of people and place created by the community for the community,” explains Jacob Mathew, the interim programme director of World Design Protopolis.

The event includes Yakshagana and leather puppetry. Along with witnessing the performances, visitors also have the opportunity to engage with folk artists and indulge in their traditions. The event also involves santhes or stalls where traditional crafts and contemporary design come together.

“The aim is not static preservation but active promotion, innovation and experimentation of media and their interpretations. Bengaluru, with its longstanding tradition of acceptance, is an apt location for this” concludes Muralidhar Reddy, president of the Association of Designers of India.