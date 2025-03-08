'I don't think I can achieve anything more than this,' says actor Sonali Bendre in Bengaluru

Addressing an audience of women of all ages at Amazon ElevateHER 2025 during a fireside chat, Bendre opened up about her struggle with cancer in 2018, and why she chose to be open about the illness and her recovery on social media. “I went to sleep and when I woke up there were thousands of messages from people in all parts of the world saying they had been through it too and I was shocked – why didn’t I know about it,” she said, adding, “It was then I realised there is this unsaid taboo around cancer. So I said, ‘Okay, I don’t know how many days I have left but I’m not going to go into self pity. As someone in the public view, what I can do is make this a talking point and start conversation around it’.” About people coming up to her about their diagnoses, she added, “Every time that I meet people who say that they caught it early, I feel that this conversation has saved so many lives that I don’t think I can achieve anything more than this.”

When the conversation took a turn towards motherhood and being a working professional through it, Bendre encouraged women to keep the curiosity, enthusiasm, and fearlessness of their younger days alive; “When we are younger, because we have our whole life ahead of us, we are okay with trying things for 2-3 years and seeing where it goes. But, when we become mothers, it changes. My fearlessness went out the window when I became a mother and I became fearful looking at the future, because suddenly, there was this whole life that depended on me,” she said.

When asked about any new projects she may be working on, Bendre was tight-lipped, but hinted that it might be an OTT series. “Amazon’s contracts are... my god! I think my children will have to handle those contracts after I am gone. I will not dare break that but I think that gives you a hint,” she said, laughing.