Bengaluru: Miscreants caught dumping debris at Vengaiyankere Lake, made to clean up

BENGALURU: Alert residents of KR Puram taught miscreants a lesson by making them clear the debris that they had dumped at Vengaiyankere Lake buffer zone on Friday night.

Activist Balaji R said he noticed a tractor with registration number KA-O7, TA 4285 near the lake. To mislead people, the tractor was also painted “BBMP” on its side. The residents asked those in the tractor to produce the permission letter to dump the debris, and they did not have one.

The residents then snatched the tractor key and forced those in the tractor to clear the dumped debris. “Such illegal disposal of debris in lake buffer zones and on roads is rampant. The authorities should seize such vehicles and impose heavy penalties,” said Balaji.

A BBMP Lake official said development work is happening at the lake and the concerned department will be informed about debris dumping.