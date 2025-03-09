Karnataka: Despite manpower crunch, SDRF rescues 4K people in 2024

BENGALURU: Despite a shortage of manpower in the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the team successfully rescued 3,978 people out of 3,318 emergency calls received in 2024.

The SDRF, a specialized unit of the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES), plays a crucial role in disaster response, including flood relief, landslides, vehicle entrapment, and other natural calamities. The force is tasked with safeguarding lives and property across the state.

According to the official KSFES website, Karnataka currently has five SDRF companies stationed in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Davanagere. However, the force operates with only 137 permanent personnel, and an additional 79 ex-Army personnel serve in the team.

KSFES and SDRF Director TN Shivashankar told TNIE that SDRF plays a crucial role in rescue operations across the state. The highest number of rescue calls was reported from Mangaluru and Udupi, especially during the monsoon season when SDRF teams are most active.

The teams have also successfully rescued children who have fallen into borewells, responded to major vehicle accidents, and assisted in fire mishaps and building collapses.

He added that the team also conducts awareness and training programmes for the public on the use of life-saving equipment like life jackets and ropes in critical situations.

Another senior officer stated that SDRF companies need to be increased in coastal regions, as these areas are more vulnerable to natural disasters.

He said the shortage of personnel needs to be addressed through increased recruitment and better resources to enhance the efficiency of the force in disaster management.“With the monsoon approaching, the department should focus on improving infrastructure and deploying additional manpower,” he said, adding that the growing number of rescue operations highlights the need for a well-equipped disaster response team to minimize casualties and improve preparedness for future emergencies, he said.