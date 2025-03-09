Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar: Women shoulder greater responsibilities than men

BENGALURU: Women shoulder greater responsibilities than men, balancing personal and professional duties. They are the epitome of self-respect and are making significant strides in every field, said Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

She was speaking at the International Women’s Day event organised by the department of women and child welfare on Saturday, during which a total of 20 women achievers and six organisations, were honoured with Kittur Rani Chennamma Awards for their contribution to women’s development.

The minister highlighted the crucial role women play in families, society, and workforce. “Women do not back out from their responsibilities. They successfully manage multiple roles, both at home and outside. Every woman has a story of perseverance behind her success,” she said and urged women to set clear goals and work towards them, stating that a life without direction is unproductive.

Citing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as an inspiration, she noted how Indira Gandhi, despite being born into a wealthy family, dedicated her life to public service. She also praised Kittur Rani Chennamma as a symbol of courage.

The minister highlighted various welfare initiatives by the Women and Child Development Department, which currently supports 37 lakh children and 15 lakh mothers in the state. She also mentioned the recent increase in honorariums for Anganwadi workers and assured further hikes in the future.