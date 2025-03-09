Two locations identified for second international airport in Bengaluru

BENGALURU/VIJAYAPURA : Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure MB Patil announced on Saturday that a proposal for a second international airport in Bengaluru has been submitted to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“Two potential sites have been identified- one on Nelamangala-Kunigal Road and another on Kanakapura Road. Both locations are around 50 kilometres from the heart of the city. While one is 10km from Nelamangala-Hassan Highway Junction, the other is 10km away from Kanakapura Road-NICE Road Junction,” he revealed.

Further, he said that both the locations are adjacent to major national highways connecting Bengaluru. “Besides, the terminal stations of the existing Metro network are only a few kilometres away.

Considering these factors, we have identified these two places,” he justified and said that a proposal has already been sent to the Airports Authority of India in this regard, following which officials will inspect and give their consent. Patil emphasised that feasibility studies will be conducted.