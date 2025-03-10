Bengaluru to experience first pre-monsoon showers, but harsh summer looms ahead

BENGALURU: After a series of hot days in Bengaluru, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the first pre-monsoon showers of the year on March 11 and 12. However, this relief will be short-lived, as the weather agency forecasts a harsh summer ahead.

Bengaluru has been experiencing soaring temperatures, crossing 34 degree Celsius for the last three days. On Friday, the city recorded its hottest day at 34.6 degree Celsius, followed by 34.4 degree Celsius on Sunday afternoon, according to the IMD. Friday’s temperature was notably 1.9 degree Celsius above the seasonal average, marking a significant rise in heat levels.

As per the IMD forecast, Bengaluru is expected to face harsh weather even today (Monday) and despite pre-monsoon showers the summer is set to remain harsh with temperatures expected to rise to 39 degree Celsius between April and mid-May, with a possible decline predicted only from the third week of May, said Director of IMD CS Patil.

Areas like Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Koppal will also witness rising temperatures at 45 degree Celsius, 2-4 degree Celsius above normal temperature, the IMD officials mentioned and added coastal Karnataka is expected to follow a typical heat wave pattern similar to last year.

“Due to a weather system forming over Tamil Nadu, isolated light showers may provide some relief to South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, on March 11 and 12. Coastal Karnataka, especially Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, is also likely to see scattered light rain,” Patil said.