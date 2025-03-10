Bengaluru's KIA becomes India’s first airport to introduce 'sensory room' for neurodivergent flyers

BENGALURU: In a move towards promoting inclusive air travel, the Kempegowda International Airport has become the first airport in the country to launch a 'sensory room'. It is a thoughtfully designed space tailored for neurodivergent passengers and individuals with sensory sensitivities.

The sensory room has been opened near the 080 International Lounge at Level 4 of Terminal 2, said a release from airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). It has been developed in collaboration with Incluzza, a thought leader in disability inclusion.

“Airports can be overwhelming with bright lights, continuous announcements, security screenings, and crowded spaces — factors that can be particularly challenging for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Sensory Processing Disorder, anxiety disorders, Post-traumatic Stress disorder, and other sensory or mental health conditions,” it said. To address these challenges, the sensory room offers a calm, controlled space, allowing passengers to feel more at ease before their journey.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL, said, “We are committed to building an inclusive and passenger-friendly airport. The addition of the sensory room aligns with our mission to create a seamless and stress-free experience for every traveller, ensuring that inclusivity is not just a feature but a core value for us.”

The sensory room is backed by behavioural science and occupational therapy research.

The release said that research in sensory regulation and occupational therapy indicate that even brief periods (15–30 minutes) in a calming, sensory-friendly environment can significantly alleviate feelings of being overwhelmed and enhance well-being, making travel smoother and more manageable. This benefit supports neurodivergent children and adults alike, allowing them to navigate their travel experiences with greater ease and comfort.

Dipesh Sutariya, Chairman & Managing Director, EnAble India group, said, “We at Incluzza, are proud to have partnered with BIAL in designing and building this sensory room. It's heartening to see accessibility being driven by thoughtful, proactive action. We hope this is the beginning of more such initiatives across the country.”