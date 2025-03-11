Amid Praise & Criticism

Sadhu Kokila, actor, filmmaker, and musician, recently found himself at the centre of controversy surrounding the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), which concluded recently. The event received both praise and criticism, with Kokila facing allegations of disorganisation, low attendance from the film fraternity, and public criticism from Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Known for his humour and candour, he expresses that his love for cinema remains unaffected by the controversy. “Acting in cinema brings happiness. Passion for cinema is different from the challenges of organising an event,” he says adding, “If you take one step ahead, obstacles follow.”As the Chairperson of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA), Kokila explains that his involvement in the festival was primarily administrative and that his role was bound by government protocols. “BIFFes is a government-led festival, executed through the Academy. My role was to ensure that processes were followed as per the bylaws, irrespective of which political party was in power,” he states.

While some critics believed the focus should have been solely on Kannada films, Kokila highlights that BIFFes aimed to promote global cinema and technical knowledge. “Over 55 films have been released in just two months of 2025. The industry is witnessing an overflow, but quality control is a concern. Audiences seek content-driven films, not just star-driven ones,” he explains.

Addressing accusations of financial gain from the festival, he firmly denies the claims, stating, “Not a single rupee comes directly to me. Every expense passes through multiple layers.There is no scope for financial mismanagement.”

Regarding DK Shivakumar’s criticism, Kokila downplays the situation, explaining,“It was not a personal attack; he only expressed his concerns.”