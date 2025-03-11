Bellandur residents protest against crumbling roads, neglect

BENGALURU: Bellandur, the heart of Bengaluru’s IT boom and home to global tech giants, has been left with pothole-ridden, crumbling roads despite being a major tax contributor.

Frustrated by years of government apathy, residents took to the streets near Sakra Hospital on March 11, from 8 am to 10 am, demanding urgent action to fix the dangerous roads they navigate daily.

Angry protesters questioned the administration, asking why well-maintained areas like Jayanagar, Indiranagar, and HSR Layout enjoy smooth roads and world-class infrastructure while Bellandur, one of Bengaluru’s biggest revenue generators, remains neglected. “We are not asking for luxury—just our basic civic rights,” shouted one protester. Another resident, Joginder Yadav, expressed his frustration, saying, “BBMP has been pulled up by the court, yet nothing changes.” Rajesh Narkar added, “We pour crores into the city’s economy, yet our infrastructure gets mere scraps.”

Dentist Dr. Shalini Ramesh Kumar stated the serious health risks posed by the poor road conditions. “These roads aren’t just inconvenient—they’re a health hazard! People with cervical or spinal issues suffer tremendously. If someone with sutures travels on these roads, their stitches could tear open. This is a medical emergency waiting to happen.” Protesters echoed their frustration, vowing not to back down. “We protested recently, but nothing changed—how long will the government ignore us?” asked one resident. Another added, “If Gurgaon can have smooth roads, why can’t Bengaluru’s IT corridor?”

The protests also raised concerns about the lack of proper urban planning. A resident pointed out, “Bellandur needs proper planning. Just recently, we saw floods, and now we face this chronic problem of bad roads. Why can’t the union and state authorities sit together and sort out the problem? Remember, Bellandur as a whole pays a humongous amount of taxes, yet we get a raw deal. We need solutions, not excuses. If they could build an elevated road to manage the serious connectivity problem to Electronic City, surely they know what to do here. The problem is not just restricted to Bellandur alone but is shared by many residential areas up to Whitefield, where land developers just developed the land, built apartments, and sold them to people like us who are now fending for ourselves.”

Bellandur has waited long enough. The people are done waiting. The fight has just begun.