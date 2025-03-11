Bengaluru Sub-Registrar sent on compulsory retirement for causing Rs 11 crore loss to government

BENGALURU: A Sub-Registrar based in Bengaluru was sent on compulsory retirement by the Stamps and Registration department for causing a loss of over Rs 11 crore to the government. The order was issued on March 6, after a departmental inquiry found Raghavendra Wodeyar guilty of causing a huge loss to the department when registering properties over 100 acres.

It has been just two years since Wodeyar joined the department after working as a Sub-Inspector in the Karnataka State Reserve Police, a source said.

He added, “The exact loss Wodeyar caused while working as a Sub-Registrar at Kacharanakahalli Registrar office (near Manyata Tech Park) has caused is Rs 11,15,80,000. He did this by not collecting the Stamp Duty for the government, which is mandatory when a property comes up for registration. He has registered the ‘Agreement of Sale’ for five properties located in Yelahanka taluk Chikkajala hobli in 2022 in this fashion.”

Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, K V Dayananda, told TNIE, “There are two kinds of property registration - one which says the individual is in possession (agreement of sale with possession) of the properties and another that says they are without possession. In case of possession, a stamp duty of 5% of the total property post needs to be collected as fee.

In case of non-possession, only 0.1% subject to maximum of Rs 20,000/- needs to be collected. The Sub Registrar has registered properties under ‘possession not delivered’ category,” he added. The judge who carried out the inquiry has declared him guilty in three out of five charges filed against him, he added.

“We do not have documents to prove the nature of the offence. Hence, we have compulsorily retired him from the department.”