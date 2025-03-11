Citizens, experts pursue legal action to protect Bengaluru’s water bodies from waste dumping

BENGALURU: Citizens, activists and experts are worried of the increasing incidents of dumping of waste in water bodies, especially those in Bengaluru outskirts. Failing to see government action, they are now working to take the legal route.

This comes after citizens approached a team of researchers at the IISc to protect Mylasandra Lake in Ramesh Layout from increasing illegal encroachment and dumping of construction and debris (C&D) waste and garbage. In an email to the IISc, Vivek R, a localite from the area, said there are serious issues pertaining to illegal encroachment of the lake, including the surrounding areas of upto 20- 25 feet towards the road.

“Private individuals and companies are filling the lake bed, which is damaging the eco- system, obstructing public access and posing safety concerns.

The water quality is affected, further affecting the aquatic life. This is also posing risk to the stability of the land, which will have have further consequences,” he said and added that he had also approached the Doddathoguru Gram Panchayat but there has been no response. Prof TV Ramachandra from Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc said, this is not the only lake that is facing such a threat.

Nearly all lakes are, more so in city outskirts. “The BBMP and the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) are doing nothing about it. We had sent an email to the KTCDA to check on the lakes, but there has been no response,” Ramachandra said.

Reacting to this, KTCDA Managing Director BK Pavitra said, custodians like panchayats and the municipalities have been identified and listed for the protection of lakes. Pertaining to the check on the ground works, he admitted that it was not happening because of a shortage of man-power and resources.