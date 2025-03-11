Karnataka government honours Shabana Azmi with Lifetime Achievement Award

BENGALURU: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who was chosen for the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Indian cinema, as part of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival, was presented the award by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence, Cauvery, on Monday. He also handed over the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to the actor.

Azmi was unable to attend the valedictory event of BIFFes, which concluded on March 8. She was accompanied by her husband, renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

During the ceremony, the chief minister recalled a cherished memory, mentioning Shabana Azmi’s role in the iconic video of the song ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’. He emphasised her impact on Indian cinema and culture. Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar praised Karnataka for its rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted musical traditions.

Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka’s contribution to Hindustani classical music, noting that legendary musicians like Bhimsen Joshi, Kumar Gandharva, and Gangubai Hangal hailed from Dharwad, a region renowned for its classical music heritage. The CM further assured that he would advocate for more artist-friendly policies in the GST Council.