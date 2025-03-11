Karnataka raises red flag on tattoos after tests find 22 metals in ink

BENGALURU: Days after laboratory tests on eight tattoo ink samples collected from various locations in Karnataka revealed the presence of 22 heavy metals, including selenium, chromium, platinum, and arsenic, along with residual solvents, the State Health Department has written to the Union Health Ministry, calling for urgent regulations on tattooing, including licensing for artists and studios.

Currently, tattoo inks are not classified or regulated under any specific rules as cosmetics. However, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, defines cosmetics as substances applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, or alter appearance. Since tattoo inks are injected into the skin for aesthetic purposes, the department argued that it should be classified as cosmetic and brought under regulatory control.

A major concern is that India currently has no standards for tattoo inks, and most of the inks used in the country are imported without regulation. The sterility of these inks cannot be verified because the presence of colourants makes it difficult to test for contamination, the department wrote, adding that the investigation into the samples also found that a single container of tattoo ink is often used for multiple customers, further increasing the risk of infections. “The needles used for tattooing have been sent for sterility testing, and the results are awaited,” the health department elaborated.

The test results have raised serious health concerns, the letter stated. “When tattoo ink is injected into the skin, pigments and heavy metals can enter the bloodstream either through the veins or the lymphatic system. These substances can accumulate in organs such as the liver, lungs, and kidneys, potentially causing long-term health effects.