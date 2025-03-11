‘Too much quantity affects quality of work,’ says Kailash Kher in Bengaluru

In a time where the mainstream Indian music industry is terribly saturated, it becomes second nature to look back in nostalgic remembrance at figures which entire generations grew up watching or listening to. Kailash Kher is one such name. The popular singer-songwriter, who was in Bengaluru recently with his band Kailasa, treated the audience to classics like Saiyyan and Teri Deewani, alongside what Kher called ‘spiritually-inclined songs’, like Kaun Hain Voh and Bam Lahiri.

Speaking of the city and its audience, Kher is all praise; “Bengaluru is a beautiful place with a very cosmopolitan culture. It’s always a very heartwarming response from the audience each time we perform. I remember, once, we were performing at Palace Grounds with AR Rahman, and it was raining. We performed for half an hour and the crowd was almost one lakh in capacity. The entire crowd used helmets and umbrellas but none left the grounds. Rain did not shake the event’s spirit,” he says.

It has been a long time since Kher released a full-length album with almost a decade having passed since his last full-length album, Ishq Anokha, and almost two decades since Jhoomo Re, which had one of his greatest hits, Saiyyan. Commenting on how release trends have changed, Kher mentions, “These days, traditional albums usually don’t get released the way they used to in the last decade, when CDs were a thing. Now, since everything is online, we keep releasing singles. In fact, within a few weeks, we are coming up with a new original single, which is in line with songs like Saiyyan, Teri Deewani and Piya Ghar Aavenge.”