Home is a five-star hotel with strict rules 

A new kind of reverse migration has begun in India’s cities. A ‘Brain-Gain’, if you like coining sensational terms to describe modern phenomena. Young professionals are leaving the hustle of cities and going back to live with their parents. Some of them are my friends who left home early to pursue their dreams. They migrated to the concrete jungles, earned money and a name for themselves, and paid taxes righteously. The creme de la creme of the youngest country in the world.

And then, something snapped in them. They packed their bags, cleared the rent, and left for home. Now, I’m a (moderately) judgmental person (How else do you think I write this column?). ‘Why would you want to be a burden to your ageing parents?’ – I asked them. ‘How can you give up your independence for some cheap comforts?’ I judged my friends as much as I could without testing their patience – and then, I visited my aunt in Vizag.

I was treated like the long-lost son of Aurangzeb who was visiting Delhi. Lunch was delayed due to my delays, and the entire spread was spread out for me. Three servings, followed by sweets. As I ate, my grandma, aunt, and uncles sat around me to ensure that nothing was amiss. They didn’t let me even carry my own plate and instead switched on the AC and closed the windows for my afternoon nap. Of course, I felt guilty. But if I’d brought up The Great Indian Kitchen, I’d have been rebuked for falling for false propaganda. Which is when I understood my friends.

Home is a 5-star hotel with strict rules. Your clothes are washed and ironed as if by magic. The water is heated to the optimum degree. Your only duty is to leave your shoes outside and turn up for the meals. It’s like a 5-star hotel that is mildly miffed if you miss the free lunch being offered! Perhaps that is why I left home. Both my parents were working, and I was asked to do all my work myself! And if you think about it, independence is sometimes overrated. Staying at home means you don’t have to constantly search for offers on Swiggy and Zomato – with zero delivery charges hiding a 200 per cent surge in packing charges. No more late-night cravings, no junk food. Perfectly working circadian rhythms. And a scolding if you stay up too late. Maybe that’s what we all need – a scolding once in a while. ‘Go to sleep early! Switch off that light, useless fellow!’

Of course, going home for an extended period comes with its own worries. Stay for more than three days, and parents begin to imagine the worst. ‘Have you been fired from your job? Did they make you kneel in front of the entire office?’ But home is perhaps where ideologies are dusted and dumped into the washing machine. Where logic is rinsed, and you are constantly bribed with your favourite sweets. This is why I shall offer some unsolicited advice to you, dear young professional. If your parents are fit, and you have the opportunity – go home for a month or two. Reverse the brain-drain, and upturn the effects of urban migration. You have worked hard all these years. You have achieved (some of) your dreams and saved money to go on trips craving solitude. Go home, instead. For, we all deserve a break. We all need to take afternoon naps, and be scolded for leaving wet towels on the bed!

(The writer’s views are personal)