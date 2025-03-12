IISc’s Longevity conference to focus on healthy ageing

BENGALURU: To discuss advancements in aging science and longevity, the Longevity India Conference 2025 – Rise for Healthy Aging, was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Science on Monday. The three-day conference brought together scientists, researchers, and industry experts.

The first day of the conference, centered around the theme - Biological Foundations and Mechanisms of Aging, featured four key sessions on aging research, biological mechanisms, lifestyle medicine, and holistic health approaches.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, IISc Director Govindan Rangarajan were present among other experts, who shared insights on aging science, emphasising the need for innovative interventions to promote a longer and healthier life span.

“Longevity is not just about living longer, but living healthier and staying active. With good habits and medical advancements, one can remain engaged throughout life,” Gundu Rao said.

During the event, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) extended support to the Longevity India Initiative at IISc to establish a Centre for Advanced Research in Aging.

The day’s sessions featured IISc researchers who presented groundbreaking research and Brian Kennedy, Director of the Centre for Healthy Longevity at the National University of Singapore (NUS), who stressed the need for translational research in longevity interventions.