Kempegowda International Airport to open India’s first sensory room for neurodivergent passengers

BENGALURU: In order to promote inclusive air travel, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has become the first airport in the country to launch a first-of-its-kind sensory room — a thoughtfully designed space tailored for neurodivergent passengers and individuals with sensory sensitivities.
Located near the 080 International Lounge at Level 4 of Terminal 2, the sensory room has been developed in collaboration with Incluzza, a thought leader in disability inclusion.
“Airports can be overwhelming with bright lights, continuous announcements, security screenings, and crowded spaces - factors that can be particularly challenging for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder, anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other sensory or mental health conditions,” read a release from BIAL. To address these challenges, the sensory room offers a calm, controlled space, allowing passengers to feel more at ease before their journey.
BIAL MD and CEO Hari Marar, “We are committed to building an inclusive and passenger-friendly airport. The addition of the sensory room aligns with our mission to create a seamless and stress-free experience for every traveller, ensuring that inclusivity is not just a feature but a core value for us.” The sensory room is backed by behavioural science and occupational therapy research.
Enable India Group Chairman & MD Dipesh Sutariya said, “We at Incluzza are proud to have partnered with BIAL in designing and building this sensory room. It is heartening to see accessibility being driven by thoughtful, proactive action. We hope this is the beginning of more such initiatives across the country.”
Key features
Multiple ambient lighting sources like bubble tube, galaxy projector, and LED cubes that allow personalised sensory input
Art mural, with its organic abstract blobs, creates visually soothing patterns
Interactive elements like the floor and wall projections, ball pool, and sensory toy station for cognitive engagement
Specialised items such as crash pad, weighted blanket, and therapy mats aid in emotional regulation
Visual and tactile features, including the optical curtain, infinity mirror, and tactile wall panels - encourage sensory exploration, while auditory elements like the white noise machine and sound system create a calming atmosphere
Balance board, lava lamp, and aroma diffuser contribute to focus and stress reduction