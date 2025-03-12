Kempegowda International Airport to open India’s first sensory room for neurodivergent passengers

BENGALURU: In order to promote inclusive air travel, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has become the first airport in the country to launch a first-of-its-kind sensory room — a thoughtfully designed space tailored for neurodivergent passengers and individuals with sensory sensitivities.

Located near the 080 International Lounge at Level 4 of Terminal 2, the sensory room has been developed in collaboration with Incluzza, a thought leader in disability inclusion.

“Airports can be overwhelming with bright lights, continuous announcements, security screenings, and crowded spaces - factors that can be particularly challenging for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder, anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other sensory or mental health conditions,” read a release from BIAL. To address these challenges, the sensory room offers a calm, controlled space, allowing passengers to feel more at ease before their journey.

BIAL MD and CEO Hari Marar, “We are committed to building an inclusive and passenger-friendly airport. The addition of the sensory room aligns with our mission to create a seamless and stress-free experience for every traveller, ensuring that inclusivity is not just a feature but a core value for us.” The sensory room is backed by behavioural science and occupational therapy research.