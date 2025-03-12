Man held for killing woman, dumping body at garbage dump

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver and a part-time waterman was arrested for killing a 59-year-old woman and dumping the body at a dump yard at Hosurubande in Bagaluru four months ago.

The accused was arrested on Monday. After his arrest, the police recovered the decomposed body from the yard.

The accused Lakshman was arrested by the Kothanur police for killing D Mary. Both the victim and the accused resided at the slum board colony in Nagenahalli.

The victim was staying alone after her husband’s death. She also knew the accused and sometimes took his help. The accused had a loan of Rs 2 lakh and hatched a plot to kill and rob her of her gold ornaments.

On November 25, he disconnected the power supply to her house hoping that she would call him for repair. She called another person to repair it. The next afternoon, he strangled the victim to death. After stealing her gold ornaments weighing 50 grams, he transported the body in his autorickshaw, wrapped it in a cloth and dumped it in the yard.

After her disappearance, Mary’s daughter-in-law filed a missing complaint with the police. Through local intelligence, the police found that Lakshman was also last seen at the victim’s residence.

Lakshman had four SIM cards of which three were active and one was switched off. The SIMs that were active were at his wife’s house in DJ Halli.

The police kept a watch on him and found that he had called his female friend from the number which was not in use for a while. Through this, the police tracked him. During questioning, he confessed to the murder.

Further investigations are on.