Prepping in Peace

As students from Classes 10 and 12 are completely immersed in the mood of sitting for exams, they may often find themselves in the whirlwind of multiple schedules, revision notes and the occasional anxiety that comes with it. Pressure from society, educational institutions, and family can add to it, resulting in them lacking proper self-care strategies to cope with it and de-stress. Below are self-care tips by mental health experts to alleviate stress and balance emotional care.

Follow Pomodoro technique

Commonly recommended by experts, in this study technique, one performs focused study for 25 minutes and takes a five-minute break. “For students, it means scheduling study sessions for each subject, ensuring focused and uninterrupted time,” explains Varghese Mathew, a clinical psychologist.

Immerse yourself in a supportive environment

‘Studying along with good friends who have similar goals, talking to friends or family who are supportive and not creating a difficult environment at home’, are some of the key factors according to Mathew. Eleanora Nallu, a city-based psychologist, echoes the opinion, stating, “Handle stress by sharing and relying on your support systems like your friends, parents, or a mentor. Seek professional help if required”.

Be mindful of what you eat

School counsellor Priya Mary Paul stresses the importance of a balanced diet. “Try to reduce as much junk as possible and try to include healthy food in your diet. Being mindful of what you’re eating and also staying hydrated is important,” she notes.

Ensure adequate sleep and stay hydrated

Physical health and mental health go hand in hand. “Rest is really important and allow yourself to do it,” says Nallu.

Deep breathing practices for de-stressing

According to Nallu, simple practices like deep breathing exercises (inhale for four seconds, hold for four, exhale for six to eight seconds) can signal the brain indicating safety and reducing stress responses.

Check Vitamin D levels and limit caffeine

As per Mathew, it is necessary to reduce intake of energy drinks and coffee to avoid anxiety.

Engage in physical activity

Along with relaxation and breathing exercises, add some form of exercise preferably outside of your house, like jogging, or any physical sport. “If one is into sports, or yoga, that will ease the stress,” notes Paul.

Find some ‘me-time’

It is important to make time for things that give joy, like engaging in a favourite hobby. City-based psychologist Namratha Vijaykumar stresses that break time should avoid digital devices, stating, “About 15-20 minutes of mindfulness where your mind is off study is recommended. But scrolling is not considered as mindfulness. So stay away from social media and do something not attached to digital media.”