Prepping in Peace

As students from Classes 10 and 12 are completely immersed in the mood of sitting for exams, they may often find themselves in the whirlwind of multiple schedules, revision notes and the occasional anxiety that comes with it. Pressure from society, educational institutions, and family can add to it, resulting in them lacking proper self-care strategies to cope with it and de-stress. Below are self-care tips by mental health experts to alleviate stress and balance emotional care.
Follow Pomodoro technique
Commonly recommended by experts, in this study technique, one performs focused study for 25 minutes and takes a five-minute break. “For students, it means scheduling study sessions for each subject, ensuring focused and uninterrupted time,” explains Varghese Mathew, a clinical psychologist.
Immerse yourself in a supportive environment
‘Studying along with good friends who have similar goals, talking to friends or family who are supportive and not creating a difficult environment at home’, are some of the key factors according to Mathew. Eleanora Nallu, a city-based psychologist, echoes the opinion, stating, “Handle stress by sharing and relying on your support systems like your friends, parents, or a mentor. Seek professional help if required”.
Be mindful of what you eat
School counsellor Priya Mary Paul stresses the importance of a balanced diet. “Try to reduce as much junk as possible and try to include healthy food in your diet. Being mindful of what you’re eating and also staying hydrated is important,” she notes.
Ensure adequate sleep and stay hydrated
Physical health and mental health go hand in hand. “Rest is really important and allow yourself to do it,” says Nallu.
Deep breathing practices for de-stressing
According to Nallu, simple practices like deep breathing exercises (inhale for four seconds, hold for four, exhale for six to eight seconds) can signal the brain indicating safety and reducing stress responses.
Check Vitamin D levels and limit caffeine
As per Mathew, it is necessary to reduce intake of energy drinks and coffee to avoid anxiety.
Engage in physical activity
Along with relaxation and breathing exercises, add some form of exercise preferably outside of your house, like jogging, or any physical sport. “If one is into sports, or yoga, that will ease the stress,” notes Paul.
Find some ‘me-time’
It is important to make time for things that give joy, like engaging in a favourite hobby. City-based psychologist Namratha Vijaykumar stresses that break time should avoid digital devices, stating, “About 15-20 minutes of mindfulness where your mind is off study is recommended. But scrolling is not considered as mindfulness. So stay away from social media and do something not attached to digital media.”
Panicking weeks before exams, going completely cuckoo with stress, praying your heart out, or using a specific brand pen – we’ve all been there. The quirky rituals we do before exams become that little assurance, a strange but comforting way to feel prepared amidst the chaos.
For some, like Mark Abraham, a 12th grader from Clarence High School, pre-exam rituals are a mix of strategy and superstition. “I have a strict ritual – panic for exactly five minutes, question all my life choices, and then, on the morning of an exam, play FIFA, convincing myself that strategic gameplay would somehow boost my problem-solving skills. Did it work? Let’s just say my FIFA skills improved,” he jokes. But that’s not all. Taking a shower before the exam is a must – not just to feel fresh but to ‘refresh’ his knowledge.
For some, rituals involve finding ways to stay calm before entering the exam hall. While some students rely on last-minute revisions or lucky charms, others turn to music or conversation to ease their nerves. Muluvera Nipun Nachappa from Chrysalis High Marq shares, “Before my boards, I talk to my friends as it helps me with my mood swings and reduces my stress. If that doesn’t work, I listen to songs before going into the exam hall.” Abaraham adds, “I blast my ‘last-minute genius’ playlist, which is just motivational speeches mixed with music.”
A PU student from Mount Carmel College, Bhavya Jain adds a more sentimental twist, choosing to count on to her loved ones to feel confident. “Before exams, I rely on my sister’s advice. If she doesn’t wish me good luck, I feel like something is off. Her good wishes are a must-have,” she says.
Some rituals are elaborate and religious; as 10th grader Akshaya Shivashankar from Narayana School says, “I do not eat meat during my exam time as I believe not following my religion will end me up in getting low grades.” For others, leaning on simpler acts of self-care puts ease on pre-exam anxiety. Hansini Mehta from Ramaiah Composite Pre-University College says, “I watch television when I am stressed out because of exams and eat chocolate when the day has to go well – I believe it gives luck to the day.”
In the end, these pre-exam rituals remind us that amidst the chaos and anxiety of exams, every student finds a unique way to claim a sense of control. Whether it’s a brief state of panic, a fear borne by superstition, or simply habitational or chronic anxiety, these quirky habits not only ease stress but also give a touch of hope and humour to a daunting day.