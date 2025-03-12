Tumbling out of the closet: Chikkamma Tours Pvt. Ltd, a cosy and queer Bengaluru mystery

Grumpy but lovable bookworm, Nilima, is having a regular work day at Chikkamma Tours (Pvt.) Ltd, ignoring an annoying co-worker and trying not to be too obvious about her crush on her boss, Shwetha. That is, until a quick break leads to her (literally) stumbling upon the body of the travel agency’s neighbour, Jagat Desai, the man who runs one of the city’s most iconic bookstores. What follows is, in author Unmana’s words, a ‘queer, cosy, bibliomystery’, with Nilima teaming up with her colleagues to solve the mystery, uncover the messy dynamics the dead man seemingly had with everyone in his life, but also to be close to her ‘charming, beautiful, and poised’ boss.

The novel, Chikkamma Tours (Pvt.) Ltd (Westland Books, ₹499) has gained attention for its representation of several queer women characters in a story that doesn’t make identity or coming out the sole focus, but gives them space to be heroines and side characters in a mystery without pigeonholing them into the trope of a tortured villain. “Coming out stories are important, but they shouldn’t be the only kind of story. For me, genre fiction is especially exciting because the rule is that you know who the hero is from the beginning, and you know that they are going to triumph at the end. It was exciting to see a figure who is not conventionally attractive, not a very active person, who would prefer to sit at her desk and stalk people online, and not extremely perceptive.” She adds, “I wrote the book that I would have wanted to read as a younger queer person.”