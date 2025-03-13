Better footpaths, transport vital to decongest Bengaluru: Report

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is one of the most traffic polluted city in the world, calling for faster solutions to decongest the traffic snarls. Studies have shown that Bengaluru’s population surged from 71 lakh in 2006 to 1.4 crore in 2014. But the vehicle numbers have grown at a faster pace in a decade from 55.26 lakh in 2011- 12 to 1.4 crore in 2022.

In the report- Decongest Bengaluru- prepared based on the Mobility Symposium, held in October 2024, involving all stakeholders, released on Wednesday, experts pointed the urgent need to ease traffic situation in Bengaluru by bringing in the long pending bills and acts- the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) and the Karnataka Active Mobility Bill of 2022.

The list of recommendations, in the report, prepared by MoveInSync, an employee commute platform, also stressed on the need to strengthen and improve road and footpath infrastructure. It also stressed on the need to improve public transport sector, especially first and last mile connectivity.

The report was submitted to IT-BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday. Kharge said the suggestions in this report will be studied for feasibility and considered. The report also listed the need for increasing the bus fleet in the city from government and private firms and amending the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Act.