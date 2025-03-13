Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill passed in Council, Opposition stages walkout

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, was also passed in the Legislative Council amid BJP and JDS MLCs staging a walkout opposing the Bill, on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Bengaluru Development DK Shivakumar tabled the Bill, which was elaborately discussed by the members. Leader of the Opposition in the upper house Chalavadi Narayanaswamy questioned how an elected representatives body can be brought under an authority (Greater Bengaluru Authority), raising doubts that it may curtail the rights of elected representatives.

Stating that creating seven corporations is dividing the city, and he suggested the government to increase the numbers corporators and tighten the administration.

JDS MLC Sharavana TA questioned one PM can rule the country and one CM can govern a state, what is necessity of having multiple mayors for the city. He added that people are already facing difficulties in getting their works done with one corporation and creation of seven corporations will lead to worsening the situation with lack of coordination. He also expressed concern that the new system may lead to language-related issues.

Opposition Chief Whip N Ravi Kumar suggested that instead of having multiple corporations, the government should focus on addressing key issues - such as traffic, bad roads, garbage, water - by establishing committees. He added that giving more powers to zonal commissioners can also be considered.

“The government should hold elections to local bodies first and then we can debate the Bill,” he charged.

Reiterating that the government was not dividing the city but strengthening it by introducing the Bill, the DCM said the city is leading in all sectors, be it IT, health, education, fashion, knowledge or talent.

Asserting that the world is seeing India through Bengaluru, he clarified that the GBA will not intervene in the affairs of the corporations, nor curtail the rights of elected representatives, but will act as a planning authority.

The Bill has proposed the creation of up to seven corporations keeping in mind the growth of the city, with focus on decentralisation, financial autonomy and collection of taxes, the DCM added.

However, the BJP and JDS members staged a walkout, stating that the Bill lacked clarity and the same was passed.