Head constable among two held for giving call records to conwoman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two persons, including a police head constable, have been arrested in connection with a case filed against conwoman Aishwarya Gowda for illegally obtaining call detail records (CDRs) of four individuals to threaten and extort money. The complaint was filed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Byatarayanapura Sub-Division, Bharath S Reddy, at the Byatarayanapura police station last month.

The arrested have been identified as Sunil, head constable attached to the Akkur police station of Ramanagara district, and another middleman, identified as Sunil. The two were arrested by a team headed by Vijayanagar sub-division ACP Chandan on Wednesday. The duo, who were produced before the jurisdictional court, have been granted to five-day police custody for further interrogation.

The case against Aishwarya was registered under Section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) of the IPC along with Section 72 of the IT Act and the Telecommunication Act.

Following a few cheating cases registered against Aishwarya at the Chandra Layout police station, the police had seized five mobile phones from her and two from her husband. After obtaining the court’s permission, the mobile phones were sent to the West Division CEN police station for data extraction. Upon analysing the phones, investigators found the CDR details of four individuals.

The police stated that CDRs are confidential and can only be accessed by law enforcement or investigating agencies when required for criminal investigations. Aishwarya had no authorisation to obtain these records and had misused them to threaten and extort money with the help of a public servant.