Tunnel roads, elevated corridors, double-decker flyovers will benefit people: Dy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured MLCs in the Karnataka Council that the proposed tunnel roads, elevated corridors, double-decker flyovers, and roads on the buffer zone would bring significant benefits to the people of Bengaluru.

This response came after MLCs raised questions about the funding of these projects costing Rs 54,964 crores highlighted by mobility expert Ashish Verma from the Indian Institute of Science, within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

DK Shivakumar replied in the Upper House to Congress MLC and said: "We have decided to take up the Bangalore Business Corridor and give it life." He informed the House that when the proposal was made in 2006-2007, the total estimated cost of the project was Rs 2,000 crores, and it has now increased to Rs 26,000 crores.

While highlighting that the city's population increase from 70 lakhs to 1.40 crore, he emphasised that the roads in Bengaluru in areas like Malleshwaram, Basavanagudi, and Chamarajpet were well-planned and organized roads. He also mentioned that the NICE organization has built some roads, which have provided certain advantages.