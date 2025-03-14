BWSSB becomes first water board in India to receive BIS certification

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has set a national precedent by becoming the first water board in India to receive certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for its piped drinking water supply management system. The recognition underscores BWSSB’s commitment to providing high-quality drinking water and reinforces its role as a model for water utilities across the country, said DCM and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar.

Following a comprehensive six-month evaluation, the BIS team commended the international standards implemented in Bengaluru’s water supply system. BWSSB successfully met the rigorous criteria established by BIS, securing the prestigious certification for its efficient, safe and sustainable water management practices, according to a press release on Thursday.

“Providing clean and safe drinking water to Bengaluru’s residents has always been our top priority. It is a matter of great pride that BWSSB is the first organisation in the country to receive BIS certification for its water supply system,” Shivakumar said.

He further highlighted how this accomplishment aligns with the Brand Bengaluru initiative, reinforcing the city’s commitment to urban sustainability and excellence in public services.

“We uphold stringent standards for water quality and safety. This recognition strengthens Bengaluru’s position as a model city for sustainable water management. BWSSB’s dedication to maintaining international benchmarks sets an example for other water utilities nationwide. I congratulate the entire team for their outstanding efforts in achieving this milestone,” he said.

BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar explained that the BIS certification encompasses the entire spectrum of water supply operations, including water intake from source, treatment, storage and pumping, distribution through the pipeline network, ongoing maintenance and quality assurance and consumer metering and billing.