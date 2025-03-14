Woman electrocuted while switching on motor pump in Anandapura, protests erupt

BENGALURU: A mother of four was electrocuted when she tried to switch on the motor pump at her house near 1st Cross, opposite Vinayaka Theatre, Anandapura, early Thursday morning.

As news of the woman’s death spread, residents blocked both sides of Mysuru Road under the Sirsi Circle flyover near the City Market in protest, accusing civic authorities of negligence. They also demanded that the local MLA, Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, visit the spot.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Selvi, a widow, from Tamil Nadu. She used to work as domestic help.

A police officer said the residents, who do not have water supply connections to their houses, have been drawing water from a nearby BWSSB pipeline using motors illegally connected to nearby electric lines.

Around 5.30 am, Selvi went to switch on the motor to draw water when she came in contact with a live wire near the electric line and was electrocuted. She died on the spot, the police said.

Following her death, nearly a hundred residents blocked roads, raising slogans demanding proper water supply and justice for Selvi.

When Minister Zameer arrived at the spot, residents surrounded him and started questioning him, not giving him any chance to speak.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the woman died while switching on the water pump to draw water from the BWSSB pipeline.

He added that ten days ago, a foundation-laying ceremony was held for the Cauvery water supply project to ensure piped water to every household. He claimed that residents in the area have been illegally constructing multi-storied buildings and using pumps to draw water directly from BWSSB pipelines illegally for their residences using motors.

As tension escalated in the locality, two platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) were deployed to control the situation.

The police said a case of unnatural death had been registered.