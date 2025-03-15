Cape Town delegates to study Bengaluru’s IT ecosystem, traffic challenges

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is not just a draw for people because of the salubrious climate and the hub of IT employment, it is also a school for other cities and countries to learn about technological innovations and what not to do that will lead to traffic congestion. It has now become a learning ground to learn of what should not be done while planning city expansion.

A team of six delegates from Cape Town will be visiting Bengaluru in the third week to interact with the Global Capability Centres (GCCs) on improving their economic ecosystem and social- economic infrastructure.

Traffic congestion is not limited to Bengaluru alone but is a global phenomenon. The team from South Africa will be visiting Bengaluru to see what best solutions they can use to control the growing traffic at the right time. They will also be learning what needs to be done now before it is too late, said the team from MoveInSync, a employee commute platform, which will be hosting the South African team in Bengaluru.

It may be recollected that MoveInSync on March 12, had released a report along with key recommendations to decongest Bengaluru. The report was submitted to IT-BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge. He had also participated in the Mobility Symposium, which was held in Bengaluru, last October, where many stakeholders had given suggestions to decongest Bengaluru.

Mohith Mohan, Founder, CEO Moar Advisor, said what Cape Town can learn from Bengaluru is on how to build a large ecosystem especially at a time when they are expanding towards the West, just like Bengaluru.

The team will be visiting some of the GCCs located on Outer Ring Road in the Embassy building and in Manyata Tech Park to know more on employee mobility and measures companies are taking. The context of the meeting will be on IT and ITeS (Information Technology enabled Services) sector and employment index, said the MoveInSync team.