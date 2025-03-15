Farm to Feathers in the Cap

Surrounded by lush greenery and a beautifully-curated garden in Yelahanka, lies Farmlore with its exquisite fine-dining experience. Nestled in a 37-acre farm and rooted in sustainability, the restaurant offers a farm-to-dining experience where each platter conveys stories of tradition. Having won the ‘American Express One To Watch Award 2025’ by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, the restaurant will accept the award at a ceremony in Seoul on March 25. The restaurant was born from a shared vision between founder Kaushik Raju and chef Johnson Ebenezer four years ago. Raju says, “I was surprised but definitely excited. When you’re trying to do something that’s a little hard, trying to do everything sustainably, awards like this give you validation that you’re going in the right direction.”

Drawing inspiration from regional flavours, age-old cooking techniques, and fresh seasonal ingredients from the farm, the dishes are rethought, experimented and blended with unexpected pairings; modern techniques are used to elevate the flavours while staying true to the roots. “We source up to 70 per cent of our ingredients onsite, using solar-powered hydroponics and traditional farming to minimise our environmental impact,” says Ebenezer, who also is a chef at Farmlore. He continues, “As I always say, it has to make culinary sense. The goal is to evoke nostalgia while also surprising our guests, creating an experience that feels both comforting and exciting.”

Priced at `3,200++ per person, the menu depends on the season and what nature provides. “It’s the ingredients that take centre stage,” says Ebenezer, continuing, “Our goal is to ensure that guests understand they’re not just paying for food but for a thoughtfully-curated experience, one that connects them to the land, the season, and the rich cultural narratives behind each ingredient.” The meal begins with intriguing starters by using ingredients like fire ants, where the natural acidity of the ants adds a very peculiar and special tang, setting an adventurous tone for the dining experience.

Though chicken and beef are not served, a diverse range of seafood, red meats, and seasonal vegetables are used, claiming to craft a menu that respects both the land and the environment. The guestlist is limited to 18 at a time to ensure an uninterrupted experience. The restaurant also relies on solar power to reduce its carbon footprint, while cooking with firewood allows it to incorporate traditional techniques and minimise dependency on conventional energy sources. “This recognition isn’t just about what we’ve achieved so far, it’s a reminder of the responsibility we carry to continue pushing boundaries and innovating,” concludes Ebenezer.

(With inputs from Mahima Nagaraju)