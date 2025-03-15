IISc’s Centre for Brain Research partners with UK DRI to advance dementia research

BENGALURU: The Centre for Brain Research (CBR) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI) on Friday announced their partnership to create a dynamic, interconnected research ecosystem to accelerate scientific understanding and innovation in brain health.

By integrating expertise and cutting-edge technologies including blood-based biomarkers, AI-driven data analysis and digital cognitive monitoring tools, the partnership is aimed to develop innovative approaches to understanding and preventing cognitive decline, the release here said.

The CBR and UK DRI aim to harness the power of diverse population studies across India and the United Kingdom, combining unique research cohorts that span urban and rural communities.

Prof KVS Hari, Director, CBR, said they aim to drive forward a research synergy that has the potential to address one of the most pressing health challenges of the present time and provide solutions that benefit the aging society. Prof. Siddharthan Chandran, Director of UK DRI added that the collaboration represents more than a research programme – it’s a global effort to understand and mitigate the challenges of cognitive aging.

The study will include creation of a robust mechanism for cross-institutional collaboration, such as structured research internships enabling researchers to gain international exposure, joint educational initiatives that capitalise on expertise from both institutions and strategic resource-sharing.