Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar hints at water tariff hike by 1 paise per litre

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday informed the Legislative Council that a water tariff hike of 1 paise per litre is being considered as there has been no revision in water rates in Bengaluru since 2014. He said the BWSSB has proposed a rate hike of 7-8 paise, however, for now, it is being considered to increase by only 1 paise per litre. This will be discussed with the city MLAs soon.

Shivakumar informed the council that the summer has intensified and the temperature has increased. About 7,000 borewells had dried up last year. Therefore, private tankers were taken into the custody of the corporation.

“On the occasion of Water Conservation Day on March 22, the government has decided to conduct an awareness campaign on water conservation for a month. The Cauvery Phase-5 project has been completed and water has been released. Arrangements have been made to provide it to 110 villages,” he stated.