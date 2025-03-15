Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar hints at water tariff hike by 1 paise per litre
Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday informed the Legislative Council that a water tariff hike of 1 paise per litre is being considered as there has been no revision in water rates in Bengaluru since 2014. He said the BWSSB has proposed a rate hike of 7-8 paise, however, for now, it is being considered to increase by only 1 paise per litre. This will be discussed with the city MLAs soon.
Shivakumar informed the council that the summer has intensified and the temperature has increased. About 7,000 borewells had dried up last year. Therefore, private tankers were taken into the custody of the corporation.
“On the occasion of Water Conservation Day on March 22, the government has decided to conduct an awareness campaign on water conservation for a month. The Cauvery Phase-5 project has been completed and water has been released. Arrangements have been made to provide it to 110 villages,” he stated.
He further said big apartments have come up in the city, but many have not paid the deposit to BWSSB for water connection. “Owners have illegally obtained connections without permission. They have been given notices,” he said.
Shivakumar also shared details of the measures being taken to bring the private tanker owners under control, as there have been instances of overcharging. “Action will be taken to regulate the tankers. We are ready to fill all the dried-up lakes with water to increase the groundwater in the Bengaluru urban area.
Private tankers are a big business. Therefore, the rates have been capped, he said, adding that measures have been taken to supply water through tankers at places affected due to scarcity of water.
In addition, a plan for the Cauvery 6th phase drinking water project is ready for future purposes, and it will be proposed before the cabinet and the public’s opinion will be collected, the DCM informed.