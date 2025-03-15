Property value in Sarjapur Road, Whitefield shooting up by over 8 per cent annually

BENGALURU: Emerging areas in the city like Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, Hebbal and Devanahalli are witnessing significant growth due to their proximity to IT hubs, improved infrastructure and connectivity, said Amar Mysore, president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), Bengaluru.

Speaking at the launch of the CREDAI Realty Expo 2025 on Friday, Mysore said, "These areas are projected to see property value rise ranging from 8% to 12% annually and are becoming hotspots for residential and commercial developments, offering promising investment prospects."

Bengaluru's real estate market is thriving, he added. "Currently, Bengaluru consumes around 65,000 units annually and we are hopeful that number will go up to 1,00,000 homes soon."

Joohi Smita Sinha, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Bengaluru Circle, said, "SBI is the country's largest home lender and has crossed Rs 8 lakh crore home loan advances. It is offering very competitive rates upto 8.2% and other offers in this fair."

An official release said the expo is being held from March 14 to 16 at Radisson Blu at Marthahalli. The timings are 10 am to 7 pm. A total of 28 developers and six bankers are taking part in it. Attendees can find the best investment opportunities across residential, commercial and luxury segments, along with expert consultations to make informed real estate decisions, it added.