Sudden e-khata mandate causes inconvenience, says CREDAI chief

BENGALURU: The e-khata document made mandatory for property registrations across the state is a laudable initiative, but public are put to much inconvenience due to the sudden implementation, said Kishore Jain, Chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India.

The need to produce only a digital khata to register properties was made mandatory in Karnataka from September 30, 2024, in a bid to prevent fraudulent deals.

Jain told TNIE, “The mandatory e-khata policy should have been implemented with a transition period provided for it as it has back-end system issues now. There needs to be a time period of say, 6 months to one year, for public before transitioning into the new phase.”

22 lakh properties needs to be digitised in Bengaluru and that is a humongous task which requires time, he added. CREDAI recently met Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and submitted a request in this connection, he added.

Jain said that those registering individual houses did not face any issue. “In the cases of multiple apartments in a residential complex or in the case of many offices in a commercial complex, the issue arises.

There are multiple khatas to be released in such instances and it becomes quite complex and the system is not yet ready,” he added.