25-year-old woman embarks on adventures across 31 districts of Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: In a remarkable journey that blends passion for adventure with a vision for tourism, Ananya R has embarked upon an ambitious three-month expedition across Karnataka. The 25-year-old is on a mission to showcase the state's potential as a premier adventure tourism destination, while also trying to show that solo travel for women in public transportation is feasible.
A resident of Laggere in Bengaluru, Ananya holds a Master’s degree in Tourism and Travel Management, and always had an inclination towards exploration and adventure. After completing her studies, she worked for two years with Travel, a startup, where she gained valuable hands-on experience in both the front-end and back-end operations of the travel industry. However, the idea of doing something independently for her love of travel continued to inspire her.
Ananya's interest in adventure took off in college, when she actively trekked, hiked, climbed rocks, and rappelled. This zeal, combined with her professional expertise, led her to prepare a unique journey through Karnataka, focusing on adventure tourism.
Public transport the way to go
Determined to explore Karnataka’s adventure potential, Ananya began her journey on January 25, marking the occasion with India Tourism Day. “I will be travelling over the next three months to all 31 districts of the state, where I will spend two to three days in each district. I have selected adventure activities that each district is known for, rather than attempting to cover all popular tourist destinations,” she had said.
Starting with Ramanagara, till mid-March, Ananya has visited 14 districts, where she experienced a host of adventures. Her approach is unique in that she is not only engaging in extreme adventure sports, but also highlighting activities that may seem simple, but exhilarating in their own right.
A crucial aspect of Ananya’s journey is that she is traveling exclusively on trains, public buses, and shared vehicles. "Using public transportation enables me to connect with locals better, and experience the beauty and diversity of the state from the ground," she said.
When planning her trip, Ananya identified 31 distinct adventure activities, ensuring that each district is represented by at least one unique experience. “From river rafting in Kodagu to parasailing in Karwar, rock climbing in Badami to jungle safari in Bandipur, my itinerary is a comprehensive exploration of the state's diverse adventure landscape. During my journey, I don't just participate in adventure sports, but also meet local guides, to learn about the development of adventure tourism in their areas,” she said.
Although Ananya is undertaking this journey independently, she has been taking assistance from staff of Bengaluru-based General Thimmaiah National Academy of Adventure. She has also been receiving help from KSTDC, which is offering her free stay and food in all its hotels in different districts, along the way.
Family Support
To push for adventure, Ananya enjoys strong support from her family. “I am lucky that my parents have always supported me. My father works as a food delivery person, while my mother is part-time home guard and Ayurveda therapist. My mother encourages me for such trips, despite the fact that I am my parents’ only child,” Ananya expressed.
Born in Hosanagar, Shivamogga district, Rekha had the same spirit for adventure like her daughter, Ananya. “I would go into jungles and spend time there. Today, I see my daughter loves the same thing. She is passionate about adventure,” she said.
Rekha added that she encourages her daughter, only to see that whatever she could not achieve, the latter can. “Parents should treat their children like kites. They should neither hold on too tight nor leave them without control. There should be an appropriate balance. Parents should give freedom, but should also watch their children's activities, so that they remain alert and responsible towards their actions and their family,” she advised.
Through her journey, Ananya aims to break stereotypes and misconceptions about adventure tourism. While adventure sports like trekking and rafting are gaining popularity, many people still perceive them as niche activities meant for professionals and seasoned adventurers.
“I want to show that adventure can be an everyday experience, accessible to anyone willing to explore beyond their comfort zone,” Ananya added.
At the moment, Ananya is documenting her journey on social media, sharing real-time updates, travel tips, and insights about her experiences.
While solo female travel is on the rise in India, concerns about safety continue to deter many women from pursuing their travel dreams. Accordingly, Ananya hopes that her journey will inspire policymakers, tourism departments, and local authorities to further enhance safety measures for women travellers. Meanwhile, she plans to conclude her journey on April 26, after covering all 31 districts of Karnataka.