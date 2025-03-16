25-year-old woman embarks on adventures across 31 districts of Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: In a remarkable journey that blends passion for adventure with a vision for tourism, Ananya R has embarked upon an ambitious three-month expedition across Karnataka. The 25-year-old is on a mission to showcase the state's potential as a premier adventure tourism destination, while also trying to show that solo travel for women in public transportation is feasible.

A resident of Laggere in Bengaluru, Ananya holds a Master’s degree in Tourism and Travel Management, and always had an inclination towards exploration and adventure. After completing her studies, she worked for two years with Travel, a startup, where she gained valuable hands-on experience in both the front-end and back-end operations of the travel industry. However, the idea of doing something independently for her love of travel continued to inspire her.

Ananya's interest in adventure took off in college, when she actively trekked, hiked, climbed rocks, and rappelled. This zeal, combined with her professional expertise, led her to prepare a unique journey through Karnataka, focusing on adventure tourism.