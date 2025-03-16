Bengaluru citizen forums to move court against GB Bill, mega projects

BENGALURU: Multiple citizen groups under the banner ‘Bengaluru Town Hall’- who are up in arms against the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill (GBGB) is gearing up to knock on the doors of the court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stall its implementation, claiming that the bill was passed unlawfully.
The group will also challenge Tunnel Road, Elevated Corridor, Double Decker Flyover and Sky deck projects and others.
The group convened a meeting on Saturday and called on citizens to discuss various legal grounds for fighting a strong case in court.
The group, including actor and director Prakash Belawadi, along with other experts from different fields and citizens, argued that the bill along with big-ticket projects like the Tunnel Road, is ill-thought. They plan to challenge it in court after legal consultation.
During the discussion, Actor Prakash stated that the GBGB, which was passed recently, violates the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which grants more power to local bodies. Calling it unlawful, he added that the group would file a case in court after seeking legal advice from experts, he said.
Citizens suggested that the group approach High Court and Supreme Court for intervention, as the bill violates the 74th Amendment and fundamental rights under Article 14 of the Constitution (equality before law).
Civic activist Sandeep Anirudhan pointed out a 2023 case regarding unplanned city development in Chandigarh, and said that the SC referring to Bengaluru, stated that no city should follow Bengaluru’s path, as it had become a template for urban mismanagement due to unplanned development.
“Following this, the court sent a letter to every Chief Secretary, emphasising that all major projects must undergo environmental team aspect—a requirement that was allegedly overlooked in the GBGB”, Sandeep argued, strengthens their legal case.
A senior citizen at the meeting voiced strong opposition to the Tunnel Road project and urged the forum to approach the NGT, citing concerns over water security.
Experts have confirmed that the construction of two tunnels will severely impact Bengaluru’s water resources.
He pointed out that tunnels are typically built in mountainous regions, near water bodies, or in ecologically sensitive zones—but questioned why such a project was being pursued in Bengaluru.
Another citizen pointed out that many people are unaware of the bill and its implications. The group plans to create short videos and share them on social media, explaining the bill’s drawbacks. They also called for increased citizen participation in the movement.